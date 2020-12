Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Indian police has gone missing in Kulgam district.

The SPO, Zakir Hussain Malik of Kulgam, is missing along with AK-47 rifle since Tuesday (December 22), a top police officer told media men.

“We are trying to bring him back,” the officer added.

