TeM delegation enquires about health of Hurriyat activist

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, visited the residence of an ailing Hurriyat activist in Srinagar and enquired about his health.

The delegation led by party Vice Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Zargar visited the residence of Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Amin, in Soura area of Srinagar and enquired about his well-being.

Recalling his contributions and sacrifices for the freedom movement, Shabbir Zargar said Muhammad Amin has served the cause of freedom with utmost honesty and dedication till he fell ill and got bed ridden.

Praying for his speedy recovery and long life, Shabbir Ahmed Zargar said the Kashmiris are indebted to the unsung heroes of the ongoing freedom movement.

