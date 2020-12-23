Three CRPF men injured in Ganderbal grenade attack

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in a grenade attack at Tawheed Chowk in Daderhama area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

An official told media that the personnel belonged to 118 BN CRPF came under the attack in Daderhama.

He said the injured troops were shifted to a hospital for treatment, adding that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

