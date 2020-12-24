DDC poll results again reflect strong anti-India sentiment in IIOJK: Inayatullah Andrabi

Islamabad, December 24 (KMS): London-based Kashmiri intellectual, Syed Inayatullah Andrabi, has said that the outcome of the just held District Development Council (DDC) polls in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir must be understood as a strong anti-India vote and not just a vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his latest tweets, Syed Inayatullah Andrabi said that it must not also be concluded that the end result of the DDC elections was a vote for the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), adding they have indeed won as was only expected, but the alliance and its leaders Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others are only incidental to the whole outcome.

He pointed out that fundamental importance is the political ground the PAGD leaders contested from, which, he maintained, is the traditional anti-India political ground which has historically turned nobodies into somebodies in the occupied territory.

Elucidating his point, he said there being currently no one else on the ground with a more robust anti-India agenda in IIOJK, the PAGD by putting up a show of defiance against India’s 5th August 2019 moves, came to be seen as the only warriors on the ground.

Syed Inayatullah Andrabi concluded that the net result now is that India has further landed itself in trouble, and the Kashmir freedom movement has moved a step ahead in the right direction.

Like this: Like Loading...