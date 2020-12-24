Dead body recovered in Ganderbal

Indian soldier injured in Baramulla attack

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dead body of a missing 50-year-old man was recovered from Ganderbal district.

The man identified as Manga Khari who was missing from his home since 21 December was recovered from Kangan area of the district.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was critically injured in an attack during an ongoing cordon and search operation in Wanigam area of Baramulla district. Locals told media that the troops have also fired mortar shells in the area.

