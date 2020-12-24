Indian ED raids former PDP MLA’s houses in Srinagar, Delhi

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Enforcement Directorate has seized over Rs 28 lakh cash after raiding the premises of Anjum Fazili, a close aide of PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, in connection with a money laundering case.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the former party MLA in Srinagar and New Delhi.

Cash amounting to Rs 21,38,200 was seized from her residence in Srinagar while another Rs 662,500 was recovered from her residence in the Indian capital, the officials said. The total cash seizure stands at just over Rs 28 lakh, the officials added.

The ED also recovered a dozen fixed deposit receipts worth Rs 67,29,490 during the searches at Fazili’s Srinagar premise. The raids were conducted to gather more evidence in connection with an investigation linked to alleged fraud at the J&K Bank, they said.

Fazili’s role is under the scanner in the case that is being investigated under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Meanwhile, the PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, addressing a press conference at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar said that the BJP government was using the Indian agencies for targeting her family members and party workers. “Rather than a “witch-hunt”, the Indian government should “fight me politically,” she added.

“I want to tell all the BJP leaders to fight me politically but not through NIA, ED or CBI which the government is treating like its mistresses instead of being serious agencies which are supposed to probe serious issues,” Mehbooba said.

“For last two years they are writing obituaries of my party. If they can’t fight politically, that is not my problem. The misuse of ED, CBI, NIA by the government is wrong and they have blown up the Constitution into pieces,” said Mufti.

Like this: Like Loading...