Indian plans in IIOJK completely failed: FM Qureshi

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Multan, December 24 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi has said Indian plans in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had completely failed and even Indian masses, opposition and intellectuals were raising voices on the policies of Modi government.

Talking to media persons after the concluding ceremony of 707th Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, Qureshi said unemployment rate had increased due to suspension of investments. Similarly, farmers were also protesting against the government’s policy in India, he added.

About backdoor diplomacy, Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan would not hold parleys with India amid such circumstance and added India will have to end military siege of IIOJK.


