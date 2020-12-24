‘Indian troops committing worst kind of HR violations in IIOJK’

Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of APHC, has said that the Indian troops are committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

JKEM spokesman in statement issued from Srinagar said that Indian troops were harassing and torturing the innocent people in the territory. He said that India had a misconception that it would be able to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom through the killing of innocent youth and other tactics of oppression. He said the Indian brutal tactics cannot change the basic reality of the Kashmir dispute.

The spokesman lamented that the Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn Muslim majority into a minority. He urged India to give up its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve the lingering dispute by giving Kashmiris their right to self-determination according to the United Nations resolutions.

He denounced the continued illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, in the infamous New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He appealed to the international community to force India to immediately release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Moment information Secretary, Sher Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India would not be able to deprive the Kashmiris of their basic rights for long. He deplored that the Indian Army and intelligence agencies were interfering in the private lives of the people in IIOJK.

He said that women and children in IIOJK were in a state of shock due to the unbridled powers given to the Indian army and police under black laws to commit atrocities in IIOJK.

The JKMM leader said that the Kashmiri people had been continuing their liberation struggle despite Indian state terrorism and would take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

