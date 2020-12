Srinagar, December 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen area of the district.

One of the martyred was a missing footballer of Sopore town.

The Indian officials claimed that the youth were killed in an encounter. The operation in the areas was launched on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...