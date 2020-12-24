JKPPFM condemns Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 24 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) has strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored that Indian troops were committing the worst kind of atrocities on the people of IIOJK to suppress their struggle for freedom.

He said, the manner in which the Kashmiri people have given practical proof of their hatred against Modi regime in the so-called District Development Council elections is before the world. “We thank the Kashmiri people for sending this message to the Modi government,” he added.

Qazi Imran said that India had kept all Hurriyat leaders in jails to suppress the liberation movement but it failed in its nefarious designs and freedom from India had now become the will of every Kashmiri. He said the Kashmiri youth are the guardians of the liberation movement and they have to play an important role to take it to its logical conclusion.

Qazi Imran condemned the continued incidents of ceasefire violations by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC). He said, the firing across the LoC by Indian troops is aimed at diverting the attention of the world community from Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He said that the United Nations should take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and force it to give the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

