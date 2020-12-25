APHC, Hurriyat leaders pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, on his 145th birth anniversary, today.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great personality of the subcontinent under whose leadership the Muslims succeed in getting a separate ideological country for themselves. He said that the brutal policies targeting Muslims and other minorities in India and IIOJK, pursued by successive Indian governments in general, and the incumbent Modi-led fascist regime, in particular, proved that the Muslims of subcontinent were justified in demanding a separate homeland for themselves in 1947.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their statements in Srinagar said the ongoing Kashmir Movement is the continuation of the Pakistan Movement. They maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle till Kashmir achieves freedom from Indian yoke and becomes part of Pakistan.

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today, said that Quaid-e-Azam had rightly declared Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein. It said that Jammu and Kashmir was a natural part of Pakistan as Pakistanis and Kashmiris shared strong geographical, religious, historical and cultural bonds. It added that the surge in Indian atrocities in IIOJK following the revocation of Article 370 on August 05, last year, has once again proved that Muslims needed a separate state in the subcontinent.

Meanwhile, shutdown was observed in Sopore town of Baramulla district, today, against killing of a famous footballer, Amir Siraj, by Indian troops. The troops martyred Amir Siraj along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the district, yesterday. Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

Indian police arrested several youth in Kulgam, Bandipore and Jammu areas. Indian troops thrashed three journalists when they were covering a function sponsored by Indian Army in Baramulla town. The troops also damaged cameras and other equipment of the journalists.

On the other hand, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting presided over by its Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, in Srinagar said that Indian forces had illegally occupied hundreds of thousands of kenals of land in IIOJK without the consent of local people. The participants expressed serious concern over the forcible acquisition of land by the occupation authorities to establish camps and colonies for Indian troops who are not the citizens of Kashmir.

Hurriyat AJK leaders including Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Abdul Majeed Mir, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain and Imtiaz Wani in their statements paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary. They said Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition of subcontinent.

Like this: Like Loading...