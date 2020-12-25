Farooq Abdullhah demands release of all detainees in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference President and head of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Farooq Abdullah has asked the authorities to release all those detained recently if they want democracy to survive in the territory.

Farooq Abdullah speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of PAGD leaders following DDC polls at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar, also demanded immediate restoration of 4-G internet services.

Asked whether PAGD would stay or break now that DDC polls are over, he said: “We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt about it.”

Speaking on the occasion, PAGD leader and Peoples Conference Chairman, Sajad Lone expressed gratitude to the voters who voted in the recently concluded DDC polls and also to those who didn’t vote for alliance candidates.

He, however, said that the authorities were acting in a partisan manner and are confining people either to houses or in Police Stations. “It should resist from this and not humiliate the great verdict of DDC polls,” Lone said. “History is witness that who tried to humiliate the people’s verdict ended up in a disaster. Under no circumstances, should democracy be tinkered with,” he said.

