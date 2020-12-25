Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversaray

#KashmirJugularVeinOfPakistan

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, on his 145th birth anniversary, today.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great personality of the subcontinent under whose leadership the Muslims succeed in getting a separate ideological country for themselves. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had termed Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan and believed that Pakistan was ideologically incomplete without Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman said that Kashmiri people were being subjected to military repression by India and were being deprived of their democratic and constitutional rights. He added that Kashmir was still on the United Nations agenda as one of the oldest disputes of the world. He said, the Kashmiri people have not accepted Indian domination since the establishment of Pakistan. Lakhs of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and even today they are fighting for their birthright and their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results, he maintained.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar termed Quaid-e-Azam as one of the greatest man in history who founded an Islamic State by defeating the most cunning opponents of that time. He said, Quaid-e-Azam was a thinker, philosopher, jurist, politician, diplomat and a dedicated and sincere leader who was a blessing for the people of subcontinent particularly for the Muslim Ummah.

APHC leader and Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, in her statement in Srinagar said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. She said that Jammu and Kashmir was a part of Pakistan but one of its parts was under Indian illegal occupation and Kashmiris were struggling for their freedom from Indian subjugation. She said, the freedom movement of Kashmir is a continuation of the Pakistan Movement and Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader who fought for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent and succeed in his struggle after his tireless efforts. He said that time had proved that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right. Minorities in India, especially Muslims are insecure and from day one, India has discriminated against the Muslims and other minorities not only in India by also in IIOJK, he added.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslims of the subcontinent had succeeded in securing a separate homeland for themselves in a short span of time. He said that the day is not far when Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir would get freedom from Indian clutches and become part of Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that Quaid-e-Azam had unwavering commitment to Kashmir and had declared it as the jugular vein of Pakistan and believed that Pakistan was incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan came into being on the basis of Two-Nation Theory and this ideology also provides the basis for the Kashmiris’ liberation movement.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the great leader of the Indian Muslims in the tumultuous 20th century, changed the course of Indian history, shaped the Muslim destiny, showed a way to fulfill the dream of Dr. Allama Iqbal, as a statesman of par excellence, political brinkmanship. He said that Quaid-e-Azam created a State to experiment the fruits of the concept of Muslim renaissance and democracy, economic standards, Islamic farsightedness to kindle hope and determination for an enviable future among the South Asian Muslims after the tragedy of 1857 colonial ruthlessness and barbaric behaviour meted out to the last Mughal King Behadur Shah Zafar, his family, anti-colonial fighters and public especially the Muslim masses in Delhi and other cities by the imperialist army hordes of the Britsh colonialists.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement in Islamabad said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a man of peace and vision who envisaged a separate identity and political direction of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said, Quaid’s unparallel commitment with the Kashmiri people and the Kashmir cause is an example for others. He also condemned Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and called upon the international community to initiate measures for the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir to save the Kashmiris from the Indian repression.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in his statement in Islamabad said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah made history and his unparallel services and contribution for the Muslims of sub-continent are of historical importance. He said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a leader of great caliber and creation of Pakistan reflected his political maturity and broad vision.

Hurriyat AJK leaders, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Abdul Majeed Mir, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain and Imtiaz Wani in a joint statement in Islamabad said that Kashmir freedom movement was a continuation of the Pakistan Movement and Kashmir was an incomplete agenda of partition of subcontinent. They urged the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

On the other hand, a report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today, said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly declared Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein. It said that Jammu and Kashmir was a natural part of Pakistan as Pakistanis and Kashmiris shared strong geographical, religious, historical and cultural bonds.

The report said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had correctly pointed out that Muslims needed a separate state to secure their future in the subcontinent. It said the anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri policies of Narendra Modi-led fascist government have proved that the Muslims of subcontinent were justified in their demand for a separate homeland. It said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s commitment with the people of Kashmir was unfaltering.

It added that Article 370 revocation has once again proved that Muslims needed a separate state in the subcontinent. It said that the policies of fascist Modi led Indian regime and the ongoing oppression in IIOJK have validated the Two-Nation Theory.

The report said the Kashmiris shout pro-Pakistan slogans under the bayonets of Indian guns. “Slogans like ‘Long Live Pakistan’, ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ and ‘We Want Pakistan’ are frequently raised in IIOJK. Pakistan has always been at the forefront to highlight the sufferings of IIOJK people,” it added.

