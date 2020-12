Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force soldier, who was critically injured in Ganderbal grenade blast, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The CRPF soldier, Mritunjoy Chutia was injured along with four other paramilitary forces in the grenade attack in Tawheed Chowk area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...