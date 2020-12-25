Indian police arrest several youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested several youth in Kulgam, Bandipore and Jammu areas.

Indian police arrested several youth including Amir Ashraf during house raids in different areas of Pulwama district.

The police arrested a youth Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Kulgam district, from Narwal area of Jammu.

Indian police also arrested Advocate Hilal Akbar Lone, son of senior National Conference leader and member of Indian Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone, in Sumbal area of Bandipore when he was on way to Naidkhai. Advocate Hilal Lone was detained for months after New Delhi abrogated special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

