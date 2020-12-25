Indian troops thrash three journalists in Baramulla

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops thrashed three journalists in Baramulla town.

The journalists were thrashed by the troops when they were covering a function sponsored by Indian Army in the town.

The Indian Army hosted Jashn-e-Baramulla in which Bollywood actress, Amisha Patel, was the chief guest, as per media reports.

The scribes including Suhail Khan during the function asked to get a byte from Amisha Patel in a professional manner. However, as per the journalists, the Indian army officials started beating them without any reason and destroyed their cameras and other equipment.

“First, we were invited to cover the function by the Indian Army, however when we were covering the event professionally, we were beaten and our equipment was destroyed,” said one of the journalists thrashed by the troops.

After the incident, journalists boycotted the function and staged a protest against the Indian Army for thrashing their colleagues.

