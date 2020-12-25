Owner of a house where troops martyred 2 youth is missing: family

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the owner of the house, in which two youth including a famous Sopore footballer were martyred by Indian troops, has been missing in Wanigam Keeri area of the Baramulla district.

The family said that the owner, Merajuddin Qazi, has been missing for last two days. The house was damaged by Indian troops during the operation.

“We searched him everywhere but to no avail. We are now filing a missing report with the police,” Syed Aijaz Ahmad Bukhari, brother-in-law of the missing person, told media men. He said Qazi is a fruit businessman.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested over five youth from different areas of Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...