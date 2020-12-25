Police claims seizeing huge quantity of banned camouflage uniform items in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police has claimed to have seized huge quantity of camouflage uniform items from a business man in Pulwama district.

A police spokesman in a statement said that acting upon the specific information during a search of the house of businessman, Abdul Rehman Dar, the police seized huge quantity of banned camouflage uniform items in Larmoh Awantipora area of the district.

Abdul Rehman Dar is running the business of banned uniform items without having any valid permission or registration of business enterprise, the police claimed, adding that in this regard, a case under relevant sections has been registered against him at Awantipora Police Station for further investigations.

Meanwhile, a nocturnal fire broke out in a Panchyat Ghar located at Hayatpora in Sagam area of Islamabad district. The fire resulted in the damage of the structure. A police official, while confirming the incident, said that blaze damaged the structure of Panchyat Ghar while the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Like this: Like Loading...