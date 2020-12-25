Shutdown in Sopore against killing of footballer by troops

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, shutdown was observed in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today, against killing of a famous footballer by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the footballer, Amir Siraj, along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the district, yesterday. Amir Siraj, who hailed from Sopore town, was an ace footballer and was missing since 24 July this year.

An eyewitness told media that markets in old town, Main Chowk, Bugoo and other areas remained shut against the killing.

Like this: Like Loading...