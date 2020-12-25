Archive: Current Month

Shutdown in Sopore against killing of footballer by troops

Kashmir Media Service

ImageSrinagar, December 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, shutdown was observed in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, today, against killing of a famous footballer by Indian troops.

The troops martyred the footballer, Amir Siraj, along with another youth during a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Kreeri area of the district, yesterday. ImageAmir Siraj, who hailed from Sopore town, was an ace footballer and was missing since 24 July this year.

An eyewitness told media that markets in old town, Main Chowk, Bugoo and other areas remained shut against the killing.


