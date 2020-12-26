JKLF leader Abdul Hameed Butt passes away in Mirpur

Mirpur, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a great companion of prominent Kashmiri martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, and leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt, passed away late last (Friday) night in Mirpur.

After kidney failure Abdul Hameed Butt was on dialysis for last more than a year. He underwent a minor surgery on 22nd December at DHQ Rawalpindi and was shifted to DHQ Mirpur, AJK, on 24th December where he breathed his last at the age of 66.

Abdul Hameed Butt was born on 7th May, 1954, and was one among the two young boys who accompanied Maqbool Butt in 1976 while crossing the ceasefire line. Later, they were arrested by Indian police at Tangdhar in Kupwara area of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He spent more than 12 years in Indian Jails and interrogation centres and was later released and pushed back to AJK in 1988.

Abdul Hameed Butt worked at different levels for the freedom struggle of Jammu and Kashmir on the platform of JKLF and worked as its Acting Chairman after the death of Amanullah Khan.

Muhammad Rafiq Dar, the spokesman of JKLF, in a statement has announced a 3 days mourning on the death of Abdul Hameed Butt while appealing the Kashmiris to pray for his eternal peace.

Abdul Hameed Butt funeral prayers are scheduled to be offered today at 4pm in Jinaza Gah Khambaal, Mirpur, AJK.

