Anti-India rally held in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabd, December 26 (KMS): Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir held a rally in Muzaffarabad, today, against Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist government’s attempts to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Tanveer Durrani, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Youth Wing, the participants of the rally raised high-pitched slogans against India and in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation.

They said that in its bid to convert the Muslim majority into minority in IIOJK, Modi regime was issuing domicile certificates to Indian Hindus, constructing colonies for retired Indian soldiers, killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and damaging the property of the people during cordon and search operations. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in IIOJK and play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...