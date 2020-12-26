BJP lambasted for playing judge, jury and executioner in IIOJK

Jammu, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, has lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner in the territory.

Talking to media persons in Jammu, Harsh Dev Singh said the BJP has become a law unto itself.

“There is no space for dissent in BJP rule with the saffron leaders and their ‘sycophant’ officers pursuing a policy of victimisation of political opponents. BJP used the administration not only to promote its political prospects but also to bully and browbeat the opposition. In the process, the criminal elements were openly used to intimidate, abuse and assault the JKNPP workers with none to take cognizance,” he said.

Singh said that during the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections, several JKNPP workers were booked in false and frivolous cases while granting immunity to “BJP goons” from legal action despite dozens of criminal complaints having been filed against them.

“BJP seems to have become a law unto itself with none to listen to shrill cries of dissenters for justice,” he added.

