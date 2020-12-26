Indian troops committing worst HR abuses in IIOJK: Hurriyat forum

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Indian troops are committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the coercive and arbitrary arrests and detention of Hurriyat activists and youth across the Kashmir Valley. “The Kashmiris are arrested and taken to unknown destinations. They are subjected to torture and booked under false charges,” it said.

The Hurriyat forum deplored that instead of releasing Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in jails for years and those detained in their homes in August 2019 including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the occupation authorities have stepped up the campaign to arrest people and harass Hurriyat activists for their political ideology. It said the arrest spree is meant to suppress the people further and instill fear in anyone who dares to raise his/her head and strive for his/her political rights.

The statement condemned the attack on journalists by Indian troops in Baramulla town to suppress freedom of speech and expression.

It appealed to all rights organisations and countries across the world to raise their voice against the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK and force New Delhi to release all illegally detained Kashmiris.

