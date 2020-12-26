Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the district.

Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

Meanwhile, two Indian soldiers were killed and another was seriously injured after a barrack they were putting up collapsed at Machedi in Kathua district.

