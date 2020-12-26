JCO among 2 Indian troops killed in Kathua

Jammu, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian troops including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed and another was injured when portion of their barrack collapsed in Kathua district, today.

The killed troops were identified as JCO SN Singh, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, and Naik Parvesh Kumar, a resident of Samba. Indian police said the incident happened during repairs of the barrack.

The injured soldier identified as Sopey Mangal Singh of Panipat, Haryana, was rushed to Military Hospital at Pathankot in Indian Punjab for advanced treatment.

