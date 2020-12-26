‘Kashmiris determined to achieve their inalienable right’

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja, have said that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

Farida Bahenji and Yasmeen Raja in a joint statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent youth to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement. They said the ongoing cordon and search operations in Spore, Baramulla, Kulgam and other areas have made the daily life of people miserable. The height of the cruelty of Indian Army is that the soldiers barge into houses, evict the men and harass women, they deplored.

They said the occupation authorities have launched a crackdown against Hurriyat leaders and activists and putting them behind the bars without any reason. The APHC leaders said every oppressive and brutal tactic used by India to crush the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination had failed and the Kashmiri people have made it clear to New Delhi that they will never surrender before its military might.

