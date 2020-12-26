KPC demands inquiry into thrashing of journalists by troops

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has demanded an inquiry into the thrashing of three journalists by Indian Army during a function in Baramulla district and stern action against the involved troops.

The journalists covering the function, Jashn-e-Baramulla, organised by the Indian Army in the north Kashmir district, where Bollywood actress Amisha Patel was the chief guest, said that the scribes were abused and at least three of them were thrashed by the Indian soldiers.

The KPC in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded an inquiry into the attack on the journalists. “The Kashmir Press Club notes with concern the incident that has taken place with three video-journalists during an event in north Kashmir and calls for a probe into the matter,” the statement said.

It said the KPC received several calls by the anguished local journalists that the scribes were thrashed by soldiers while covering the function. As per them, the incident took place without any provocation when they were trying to get a sound byte of the Bollywood actress on the sidelines of the function, it added.

The KPC terms the incident very unfortunate and urges the Army authorities to inquire into the matter and take stern action against those found guilty, the statement maintained

