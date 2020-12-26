Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at a time when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is hell bent upon stoking communal discord in the territory to further its Hindutva agenda, in an exemplary display of communal harmony, the Muslims in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district helped perform the last rites of an elderly Kashmiri Pandit.

Pandit Naath Ji Bhat, 90, of Wussan Ganderbal died on Friday morning. He was living in Wussan since 1984 and was among a few families from the Pandit community living in the Muslim-majority area. As soon as the news of the death of 90-year-old Pandit, Naath Ji Bhat spread, members of Muslim community came together to help in performing his last rites. Many people visited the home of the deceased to express condolences with the family.

“We feel we have lost one of our own. He was just like an elder brother and I used to take suggestions from him,” Sheikh Bashir, a local, told media.

Meanwhile, a few Kashmiri Pandits, who arrived to help his family and local Muslims in cremation of the deceased expressed gratitude to the local Muslims. They said that it was only because of their Muslim brothers that they could fulfill the cremation without any hardship.

“The communal harmony and brotherhood between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits has always remained an example. Today, the Muslims showed that they love and honour Kashmiri Pandits,” they said.

Pandit community had migrated from the Kashmir Valley to Jammu and in different parts of India in 1990s when the then Governor of IIOJK, Jagmohan Malhotra, who was notorious for anti-Muslim bias, launched massive killing of Kashmiris to suppress their ongoing freedom movement. A very small percentage of Kashmiri Pandits, however, stayed back and are living in the Kashmir Valley.

