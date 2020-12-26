Sikhs, Kashmiris destined to achieve freedom from India

#KhalistanKashmirAgainstIndia

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that Sikhs in Punjab and the Kashmiris both are fighting against the Indian hegemony and the day is not far off when they will get freedom from Indian slavery.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said that both Sikhs in Punjab and the Kashmiri people were striving to get freedom from Indian yoke. They said neither the Sikhs nor the Kashmiris are willing to live with hegemonic India.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the Kashmiris and Sikh freedom struggles are poplar indigenous movements. “Kashmiris and Sikhs have been facing atrocities for past several decades. RSS-backed Indian regime has unleashed a reign of terror not only on Sikhs and Kashmiris but also on Dalits and Christians,” they deplored.

The political experts and analysts said the Sikhs have not forgotten the massacre by Indian troops in the wake of assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh Bodyguards in November 1984. They maintained that 17,000 Sikhs were mercilessly killed in the genocide. During the pogrom, Indian troops resorted to mass murder, mass sexual assaults, arson, looting and acid attacks against the Sikh community all across India.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the world needs to step in to stop suppression of Kashmiris and Sikhs by fascist India.

