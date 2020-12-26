Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK denounced

Islamabad, December 26 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, has strongly condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Indian police and troops had launched a crackdown against Hurriyat leaders and human rights activists in IIOJK and were raiding their houses.

The JKPM leader said that India was committing grave human rights violations in IIOJK and using black laws to arrest and harass the people of the territory.He said the Modi government has used all the brutal tactics but failed to suppress the resolve of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

He said that India has also started an undeclared war on Line of Control and the Working Boundary. “Everyday people are getting injured and martyred due to the Indian firing from across the Line of Control. There is a fear and anxiety among the people living near the LoC,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Malik maintained that the Kashmiri people will not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and will accomplish their mission at all costs. He appealed to the UN to fulfill its responsibilities regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

