Aquib Wani attacked outside his home in Rajouri

Jammu, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, noted socio-political activist and pro-freedom leader, Aquib Wani was attacked by some miscreants outside his home in Rajouri.

He was hit in head as a result he got multiple injuries.

Aquib Wani is currently under treatment in Govt. Medical College Rajouri.

Citizens on social media condemned the attack on Aquib Wani and demanded severe punishment for the attackers. They said that he was attacked by RSS-BJP goons for his pro-freedom ideology.

