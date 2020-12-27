Modi has banned media freedom in IIOJK, India: Devinder Singh

New Delhi, December 27 (KMS): Devinder Singh Behl, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, has said that the fascist government of India has banned media freedom not only in occupied Jammu and Kashmir but across India as well.

Devinder Singh Behl while addressing protesting farmers in Delhi said that in fact Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on the RSS agenda of Hindutva to wipe out all minorities from India and turn the country into a purely Hindu state.

To achieve this goal, he said, the Modi government is employing all kinds of oppressive tactics.

On this occasion, the farmers chanted slogans against the Indian government and Modi media and in favor of the farmers.

A large number of party workers, led by Devinder Singh Behl, are participating in farmers’ sit-in protest against the Indian government in Delhi for the past two weeks to show solidarity with the farmers.

Like this: Like Loading...