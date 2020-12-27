Police conduct massive raids to arrest Qazi Yasir

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami has denounced the frequent harassment of its Chairman, Qazi Yasir by Indian forces’ personnel saying that he has been harassed constantly since his release in May after nearly two years of detention.

Indian police have raided his house dozens of times during the night and harassed male and female members of the family. The Police have also raided the homes of his close associates and friends including the senior member of Ummat-e-Islami.

On Friday, Police made yet another unsuccessful bid to arrest Qazi Ahmed Yasir after he addressed a mammoth gathering at the Jamia Masjid of Islamabad town. The chairman of Ummat e Islami in May defied a curfew in Islamabad town and attended the funeral prayers in absentia of a local mujahid where he addressed a large gathering and his speech went viral on social media.

In his Friday speech, Qazi Ahmed Yasir denounced the land laws and the demographic changes in Kashmir. “Do not assume Kashmir is defeated, Kashmir will defeat everyone who even wants to pick up a fight with us. Our history has answers. Do not assume our silence as our defeat,” he had said. He also denounced the curbs on Kashmiri people and said that the witch-hunt of Kashmiris should stop immediately.

