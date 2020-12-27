Police present chargesheet against Yasin Malik, Agha Moosvi

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have presented a chargesheet against Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi for raising anti-India slogans during a public rally in Bandipora district.

The police presented the chargsheet against Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Moosvi for shouting anti-India slogans in public rally at Inderkoot Sumbal in year 2010. An FIR was registered against the two leaders.

“Police presented the chargesheet before the Munsif Court Sumbal on Saturday”, a media report quoting officials said. Yasin Malik and Agha Moosvi were booked by police in 2010 for holding pro-freedom rallies and gatherings in Sumbal town.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

