Refugees demand just solution to Kashmir dispute

Muzaffarabad, December 27 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Refugees 1990 have appealed to the United Nations to facilitate a just solution to the Kashmir dispute.

A meeting of the representatives of the refugees who migrated from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir after 1990 was held in Muzaffarabad under the chair of Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Chairman, Organization of Muhajireen Kashmir.

Other who participated in the meeting included Chaudhry Feroz Din, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Master Shujaul Haq, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chaudhry Ismail, Raja Zakheer Khan, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Maulana Shabbir Ahmad, Raja Basharat Izhar, Master Abdul Karim, Imtiaz Lone, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Ali Muhammad Butt, Haji Rangeel Butt, Hamza Shaheen, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sir Andaz Mir, Bashir Khan, Alam Mughal, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Shah Wali, Maqsood Kayani, Rafiq Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Irshad, Irshad Bukhari and Nazir Butt.

Addressing the meeting, Kashmiri refugee leaders said that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India and they urged the international community to play its role in resolving the dispute. Tributes were also paid to the deceased refugee leaders.

The refugee leaders categorically rejected the laws imposed by the Indian government in the occupied territory saying that Jammu and Kashmir is an entity and India has no authority to divide it.

