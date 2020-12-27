Shabbier Dar visits family of martyred footballer in Sopore

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar while paying tributes to the Kashmir martyrs has said that their sacrifices for liberation of their motherland from India’s illegal occupation will eventually bear fruit.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar along with a party delegation, today, visited the family members of a martyred footballer, Amir Siraj in Sopore. He along with another youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon a search operation during in Wanigam Kreeri area of Baramujjlla district on Thursday. The members of the delegation included Sharifuddin, Manzoor Ahmed and Abdul Rashid.

Speaking to the mourners on the occasion, Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that the great sons of soil were rewriting the resistance history with their blood. “The commitment and bravery exhibited by the mujahidin send cold shivers down the spine of enemy forces and equally send a harsh message to the occupiers that their days in IIOJK are numbered.

He further said that martyr Amir was a talented footballer of the town and was very popular. His martyrdom has evoked a sharp response and people observed shutdown and blocked roads raising slogans in favour of freedom movement and mujahideen.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar also paid tributes to the two youth, martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and said the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical end despite the state terrorism unleashed by India.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Ghulam Nabi Waseem, a delegation of the party led by General Secretary Abdul Hameed Rather visited the house of martyr Amir in Sopore to express solidarity with the bereaved family. The other members of the delegation included Manzoor Ahmed and Ghulam Jilani.

Like this: Like Loading...