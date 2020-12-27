Shabbir Shah condoles demise of JKLF leader Abdul Hameed Butt

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of senior Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Abdul Hameed Butt who passed away in Islamabad, the other day.

The incarcerated DFP Chairman Shahbir Ahmed Shah In his message from Tihar Jail, New Delhi, while condoling the demise of the Abdul Hameed Butt said , the deceased was a staunch and selfless freedom fighter who devoted his entire life for the cause of Kashmir.

“The demise of Butt Sahib is a great loss for the movement”, Shah said adding that his unwavering commitment and lifelong struggle was a source of inspiration for the young generation.

In his separate statement DFP Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar highlighted the deceased leader’s contribution towards the ongoing liberation struggle. Terming him as the pioneer of the ongoing struggle, Saghar said that Abdul Hameed Butt was a close companion of Shaheed Maqbool Butt and one of the founders who waged the struggle against the Indian illegal occupation of their motherland.

The duo expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

Like this: Like Loading...