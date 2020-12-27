Stern warning to local collaborators of RSS, BJP

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, handbills, posters and banners appeared in streets of Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley warning the local stooges of Rashtariya Swayamsavek Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party of dire consequences.

The handbills, posters and banners pasted on poles and walls and installed in streets by Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir said that the RSS and BJP collaborators would be taken to task against forcing local people to support Modi regime’s fascist policies in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...