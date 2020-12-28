India using NIA to discredit Hurriyat, freedom movement: JKMM

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JMMM) has said that the Indian government, is using its notorious National Investigation Agency to discredit the Hurriyat leadership and the freedom movement.

Shabbir Ahmed, JKMM Information Secretary, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that after failing to weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris, India has now resorted to ugly tactics. He said that India had summoned the Hurriyat leaders to Delhi in the name of interrogation through the NIA with the aim of harassing and intimidating them. He said that the Indian administration has framed false cases against Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi to suppress the voice of Kashmiri leaders.

The JKMM leader said that Indian government had used all kinds of cruelty and immoral tactics to crush the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination but to no avail. He appealed to the international community and the United Nations to investigate human rights violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

