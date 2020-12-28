Indian army’s hut gutted in fire in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Military Intelligence (MI) hut was gutted in fire in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district.

The hut was completely damaged as fire swept through the Indian Army hut in Gulmarg, though no one was injured in the incident.

“The cause of the fire was not immediately known, an Indian Army official said, adding a case has been registered and investigation is being conducting into ascertaining the cause of the fire.

On the other hand, Indian troops during an operation arrested three youth in Poonch area.

Meanwhile, body of a resident of Nagrota area of Jammu, Ajay Kapoor, was found under mysterious circumstances near Pandit Migrant Colony in Weervan area of Baramulla district.

