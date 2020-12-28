Indian forces spreading fear among Kashmiris through continuous oppression: FM

Islamabad, December 28 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Indian occupation forces have been spreading fear among the unarmed and innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through continuous oppression and persecution.

In a statement on Monday, he said unarmed Kashmiri youth are being subjected to state terrorism in fake encounters.

The Minister said these young Kashmiris are being presented as terrorists and fake cases are registered against them to misguide the world.

However, he said, the world has understood the Indian designs, and India’s grip over the held valley is weakening.

