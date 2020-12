Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one of the two Indian soldiers, injured in an attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian district over the weekend, died on Monday, reports said.

Media reports said that the soldier was critically injured in the attack in Kanigam area.

He was shifted to the army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries, today.

