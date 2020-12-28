UN urged to help settle Kashmir dispute

Muzaffarabad, December 28 (KMS): The Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir refugees have urged the United Nations to help find a just solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.

A meeting of the representatives of the refugees, who migrated from IIOJK after 1990, was held in Muzaffarabad, today.

The refugees’ leaders categorically rejected the laws imposed by the Indian government in IIOJK on August 5, 2019, saying that India has no authority to divide Kashmir and impose military siege in the territory.

They termed it violation of public rights as India illegally issues domiciles to Indian citizens and violate the Muslim identity of the territory.

Addressing the meeting, the Kashmiri refugee representatives said that Raja Izhar Khan, Sardar Liaquat Ali Awan, Amjad Khan Advocate, Zulfiqar Mir, Numbardar Muhammad Yasin Mir, Daim Mir, Subhan Mir, Abdul Qayyum, Ishtiaq Butt, Feroz and others died during the migration.

The Kashmiri leaders said that the United Nations should take action against Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and give the Kashmiri people the opportunity to exercise their right to self-determination freely and impartially to determine the political future of the territory.

They lamented that the silence of the international human rights organizations on the Indian military siege was the worst example of oppression.

The refugee representatives appealed to the government of Pakistan to further intensify its diplomatic efforts for peaceful and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

They also demanded of the government of Azad Kashmir to take urgent steps to increase the monthly living allowance of the refugees in 1990, implementation of 6 percent quota in government jobs, provide health, education and other facilities in the refugee camps.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Kashmir Refugees Organization, Muhammad Yousuf Butt while other leaders including Chaudhry Feroz Din, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Master Shujaul Haq, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Chaudhry Ismail, Raja Zakheer Khan, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Maulana Shabbir Ahmad, Raja Basharat Izhar, Master Abdul Karim, Imtiaz Lone, Muhammad Sadiq Khan, Ali Muhammad Butt, Haji Rangeel Butt, Hamza Shaheen, Abdul Hameed Lone, Sirandaz Mir, Bashir Khan, Alam Mughal, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Shah Wali, Maqsood Kayani, Rafiq Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Irshad, Irshad Bukhari and Nazir Butt participated in the meeting.

