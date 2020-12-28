World silence over father’s detention annoys Shabbir Shah’s daughter

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sahar Shabbir, daughter of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has criticized the world for being silent over the illegal detention of her father in Indian jail during the past 33 years.

Sahar Shabbir in a video message, said that Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other Kashmiri political prisoners had been suffering illegal detention for raising their voice for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. They are languishing in jails without being provided justice, she added.

Sahar Shabbir said that Kashmiri people had been denied the right to live in a free and fair environment, which had been snatched away from them since decades. She asked why the global community has become a mute spectator to the huge sufferings of her father while he has never been involved in any violent activity.

