DDC polls outcome verdict against India’s illegal moves in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a severe setback in the recently concluded so-called District Development Council (DDC) elections.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the results of DDC polls have deflated BJP leaders’ tall claims regarding its popularity particularly in the Muslim dominated Kashmir valley. The party could only win 3 out of 140 seats in the Valley. Even in Hindu dominated Jammu region, BJP could not perform as per its expectations, the report added.

The report cited an analyst who while commenting on the dismal performance of the BJP in Kashmir said that the party leaders were trying to put a lid over their failure by boasting that the BJP has made debut in Kashmir by winning three DDC seats in the Valley.

The Jammu-based analyst said, “The BJP leaders in the Valley were claiming that party enjoys lot of support even in the bastions of the Kashmir centric parties and winning good number of seats in DDC polls will be a cakewalk for the party but all these claims stand punctured.” He said, “The BJP leaders in Kashmir misled the party high command by claiming that they have succeeded in breaking the ice and the party will prove its mettle in the DDC elections.”

The report maintained that the BJP had failed despite using all government machinery to mould polls results in its favour and the results show that IIOJK people are against BJP and its Hindutva project. It pointed out that the outcome of DDC polls is not just a vote against BJP but also reflection of strong anti-India sentiment and a verdict against New Delhi’s 5 Aug 2019 illegal measures in Kashmir.

