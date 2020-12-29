India plans to victimize Aasiya Andrabi

Plight of IIOJK detainees upsets APHC

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India has planned to victimize Hurriyat leader Aasiya Andrabi and keep her behind the bars for whole life.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that the latest order by a Delhi-based kangaroo court about framing of charges against Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen under sedition is indicative of Modi-led fascist Indian government’s evil designs. In this order, Aasiya Andrabi has been charged with waging war against India. The fact is that India has been using its courts to punish people like Aasiya Andrabi who have been challenging India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. Aasiya Andrabi’s pro-freedom activities have always unnerved Indian authorities. Her husband Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo has been accorded imprisonment till death to break her will. However, being an iron lady of Kashmir, Aasiya Andrabi has refused to submit to India’s machinations, and she along with her associates is braving illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar jail despite suffering from multiple ailments.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of thousands of Kashmiris, detained by Modi regime before and after August 5, 2019, and demanded their unconditional release. He said that bigoted Hindu jailers were subjecting the Kashmiri prisoners including Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth to inhuman torture in Tihar, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India. He said that the repressive measures against the detainees were a serious violation of Geneva Conventions on Prisoners Rights and urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to impress upon India to release the political detainees.

Meanwhile, delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat during visits to the bereaved families in Pulwama, Shopian and Srinagar reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle for right to self-determination, against all odds. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League also pasted posters in Srinagar and other areas again appealing people to wage a united freedom struggle against the Indian occupation of their motherland.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in a statement said that police confession about Indian Army planting weapons on bodies of victims of Shopian fake encounter has made it clear that Indian troops are involved in extra-judicial killing of innocent youth in the territory.

Human rights defender Mohammad Ahsan Untoo said that destruction of civilian properties by Indian troops in IIOJK had increased manifold since August, last year.

APHC-AJK chapter organized a prayer meeting in memory of Abdul Hameed Butt, a colleague of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Islamabad, today. Abdul Hameed Butt passed away in Mirpur recently. The meeting also expressed grief over the death of JKLF activist Chaudhry Yasin in Muzaffarabad.

