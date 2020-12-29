JKPL reiterates to continue liberation struggle till success

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has reiterated to continue its struggle for right to self-determination till complete success.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chief Organizer Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan during his visit to martyrs’ families in Pulwama and Shopian districts saluted the courage and determination of the relatives of the martyred youth saying that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would never go in vain.

He said that the freedom-loving youth are rendering their lives for a great cause and their sacrifices would finally bear fruit.

He asked the United Nations to take serious notice of worst human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and take action against continued Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, posters have once again appeared in Srinagar and other areas appealing people to wage a united freedom struggle against the Indian occupation of their motherland.

Like this: Like Loading...