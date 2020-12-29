Kashmiris will continue struggle for birth right: Samad Inqilabi

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for right to self-determination till its logical conclusion.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian forces were spilling the blood of unarmed Kashmiris. He said that due to the ongoing siege and search operations by Indian troops in Tral, Sopore, Baramulla, Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora, Pulwama, Islamabad, Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Kapwara and other areas in harsh winter, the lives of Kashmiris have become a hell. He said that women were harassed while men were evicted from their homes during cold nights.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi strongly condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists. He said that despite all barbaric tactics, India has completely failed to weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

