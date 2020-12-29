Man beaten to death on busy street in India’s UP state

New Delhi, December 29 (KMS): A gruesome video from India’s Uttar Pradesh shows a man lying bloodied and motionless on a busy street as two men batter him to death with sticks.

The cars, motorcycles and vehicles pass by, someone even shoots a video of the horrific crime committed in the broad daylight in UP’s Ghaziabad city, but no one stops the men or takes the victim to the hospital. The man bled to death on the road.

The video shows the lack of empathy as people stop to watch the man’s murder, but no one comes forward to help.

The video shows blood splattered on the road as the accused keep on hitting the victim before they flee the spot.

It is worth mentioning here that Dalits, Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities are a particular target of Hindu extremists in Modi’s fascist regime in India.

