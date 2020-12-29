Prayer meeting held in memory of Abdul Hameed Butt

Islamabad, December 29 (KMS): A prayer meeting was organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter in memory of Abdul Hameed Butt, a colleague and acting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, in Islamabad. Abdul Hameed Butt passed away in Mirpur recently.

Addressing the meeting, the Hurriyat leaders said that Abdul Hameed Butt dedicated his entire life to the Kashmir freedom movement. They said that the deceased leader remained active in the struggle for freedom till his last breath despite being serious ill in the last days of his life.

The leaders said that his everlasting sacrifices and services for the freedom movement would always be remembered.

The meeting also expressed grief over the death of Chaudhry Yasin, a long time activist of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, who was buried in Lower Chattar, Muzaffarabad. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs of Kashmir.

